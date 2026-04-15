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Daily news: Will Ogden Valley City get a different name?

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:05 PM MDT
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, April 15. In this edition:

Thursday is the Great Utah ShakeOut

Don’t panic — Thursday’s Great Utah ShakeOut is just a drill.

The annual event is designed to prepare Utahns for major earthquakes and remind them of important safety skills.
Over 920,000 participants are registered to join in, mostly schools, as well as government facilities, businesses, and health care facilities.

ShakeOut drills themselves mainly focus on how to protect yourself during an earthquake — drop, cover, and hold on.

However, there are also a number of tips to prepare for earthquakes, such as moving and securing any objects that could fall on you and keeping emergency supplies in an accessible location.

Will Ogden Valley City get a different name?

Ogden Valley City became fully incorporated in January, but there’s still a lot to do — including deciding on a name.

Residents of the previously unincorporated area decided to become their own city in the 2024 election.

Now, with help from Weber State University, they’ve launched a name advisory committee to ask city residents if they want Ogden Valley City to stay, and if not, what ideas they have for a new name.

The current survey is open until April 27, then a second one will go out in May with the top name suggestions.
Tags
Utah News UPREarthquakesEmergency PreparednessOgden Valley
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading, or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood