Daily news: Will Ogden Valley City get a different name?

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, April 15. In this edition:



The annual Great Utah ShakeOut reminds Utahns of earthquake preparedness skills

The newly-incorporated Ogden Valley City is considering changing its name

Thursday is the Great Utah ShakeOut

Don’t panic — Thursday’s Great Utah ShakeOut is just a drill.

The annual event is designed to prepare Utahns for major earthquakes and remind them of important safety skills.

Over 920,000 participants are registered to join in, mostly schools, as well as government facilities, businesses, and health care facilities.

ShakeOut drills themselves mainly focus on how to protect yourself during an earthquake — drop, cover, and hold on.

However, there are also a number of tips to prepare for earthquakes, such as moving and securing any objects that could fall on you and keeping emergency supplies in an accessible location.

Will Ogden Valley City get a different name?

Ogden Valley City became fully incorporated in January, but there’s still a lot to do — including deciding on a name.

Residents of the previously unincorporated area decided to become their own city in the 2024 election.

Now, with help from Weber State University, they’ve launched a name advisory committee to ask city residents if they want Ogden Valley City to stay, and if not, what ideas they have for a new name.

The current survey is open until April 27, then a second one will go out in May with the top name suggestions.