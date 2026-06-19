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ICE plans to sell its Salt Lake City warehouse instead of making a detention center

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published June 19, 2026 at 3:26 PM MDT
Aerial view of Salt Lake City with Temple Square prominently featured.
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to offload the warehouse it bought earlier this year for a detention center in Salt Lake City.

It was one of 11 purchased across the country under former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Markwayne Mullin, the new secretary, is pushing back on the initiative. The agency is now planning to sell seven of those warehouses or transfer them to other federal agencies, according to a new report from the New York Times.

The purchase in Salt Lake City, like others across the country, has met consistent pushback from both residents and local leaders concerned about human rights issues.

Salt Lake City and County also filed a lawsuit over the planned detention center.

Opponents of the detention center celebrated the news but said their opposition of ICE and its tactics doesn’t end here.
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Utah News UPRICEImmigrationSalt Lake City
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading, or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood