Daily news: A pile of cars caught fire in Logan on Monday

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, July 6. In this edition:



Hundreds of boats were decontaminated of invasive species over the weekend

Illegal fireworks sparked fires across the state

A pile of cars caught fire in Logan on Monday

State officials inspected nearly 10,000 boats for invasive species

The Utah Department of Natural Resources inspected nearly 10,000 boats for invasive species over the holiday weekend.

Officials were looking for quagga mussels and Eurasian watermilfoil, which both hitch rides on boats to reach new waterbodies.

Quagga mussels can plug water lines, remove plankton from the water, and damage boat engines. Eurasian watermilfoil, a type of plant, forms thick mats that kill native plants and block out sunlight. It can also clog pipes and damage boat propellers, and is extremely expensive to remove.

Of the thousands of boats inspected, about 400 were decontaminated.

Illegal fireworks sparked fires across the state

Despite a statewide ban on personal fireworks, many Utahns likely saw them lighting up the night sky around the Fourth of July. Some of those displays, however, also sparked fires.

One fire in Kaysville on Friday night forced several residents to temporarily evacuate. The fire department confirmed it had been caused by kids lighting bottle-rocket style fireworks at each other in the park.

Another in the small town of Virgin in Washington County threatened nearby structures, but was put out before they could be damaged. The town had already banned fireworks before the statewide restrictions.

Fireworks also started a brush fire in Provo’s Slate Canyon and are suspected to be the cause of a fire that almost entirely destroyed a Costa Vida in Layton.

Utah’s fireworks ban went through July 5. As usual, fireworks are not allowed until Pioneer Day later this month. State officials are still considering whether any restrictions will be in place for that holiday.

Fire crews quickly contained a burning pile of cars in Logan

A pile of cars caught fire in Logan early Monday morning.

The Logan City Fire Department received the report at 8:30 a.m. They arrived within minutes to a salvage company at 1976 W 200 N.

The blaze threatened a nearby structure, but crews were able to stop it from spreading.

What started the fire is still under investigation.

