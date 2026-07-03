Daily news: You can catch more fish at these waterbodies through the summer

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, July 3. In this edition:



A bat tested positive for rabies in Weber County

You can light fireworks at Bonneville Salt Flats on the Fourth of July

Daily fishing limits are higher at seven Utah waterbodies because of drought and construction

A bat tested positive for rabies in Weber County, the fourth in Utah this year

Just days after a bat tested positive for rabies in Cache County, another tested positive in neighboring Weber County.

It’s the fourth confirmed animal case in Utah this year.

Rabies spreads through the saliva of an infected animal, such as bats, skunks, raccoons, and foxes. It’s almost always fatal once symptoms develop but is preventable with quick care.

According to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, the best way to prevent rabies is to avoid contact with wildlife, especially bats, and keeping pets up to date on their rabies shots.

If you’re bitten or scratched by a wild animal, immediately wash the wound with soap and water and seek medical attention.

Bonneville Salt Flats is letting Utahns light fireworks on the Fourth of July

Most of Utah isn’t allowing fireworks this holiday because of wildfire danger — but on the Fourth of July only, you can light your own at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

Bureau of Land Management officials said the flats have very minimal wildfire risk because there's no vegetation.

It won’t be a free-for-all, however — visitors must follow leave no trace principles and clean up after themselves.

Law enforcement, medical teams, and firefighters will also be at the event in case of emergencies.

You can catch more fish at these waterbodies through the summer

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources increased daily fishing limits at seven more waterbodies.

The division said drought and construction projects are causing lower water levels, so letting anglers harvest more fish means they won’t go to waste.

That includes Palisade Reservoir in Sanpete County and Canyon View Park Pond in Utah County. Both are being completely drained this summer, so there will be no limit on any fish species until Oct. 1.

Here are the other adjusted daily fish limits:



Minersville Reservoir, Beaver County — Increasing to four trout of any size, open to spearfishing for all sportfish. In effect July 2 to Oct. 1

— Increasing to four trout of any size, open to spearfishing for all sportfish. In effect July 2 to Oct. 1 Otter Creek Reservoir, Piute County — Increasing to 16 trout of any species and six wipers, open to spearfishing for all sportfish. In effect July 2 to Oct. 1

— Increasing to 16 trout of any species and six wipers, open to spearfishing for all sportfish. In effect July 2 to Oct. 1 Pineview Reservoir, Weber County — Increasing to 12 largemouth bass or smallmouth pass, one tiger muskie over 40 inches, no limit for all other species. In effect July 2 to Dec. 31

— Increasing to 12 largemouth bass or smallmouth pass, one tiger muskie over 40 inches, no limit for all other species. In effect July 2 to Dec. 31 Red Creek Reservoir, Duchesne County — Increasing to eight trout of any species, open to spearfishing for all sportfish. In effect July 2 to Dec. 31

— Increasing to eight trout of any species, open to spearfishing for all sportfish. In effect July 2 to Dec. 31 Vernon Reservoir, Tooele County — Increasing to eight trout of any species, open to spearfishing for all sportfish. In effect July 2 to Oct. 1

All other rules in this year’s Utah Fishing Guidebook remain in effect.