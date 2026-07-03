For Logan, the fireworks ban means slower sales and increased patrols

A temporary fireworks restriction is in effect across the state of Utah, and it’s affecting more than just Fourth of July celebrations.

On Thursday, Lindsay Brenchley sat under a large tent on the east side of Logan's Main Street selling fireworks, as she had for over a week. She watched FIFA World Cup matches on her laptop with a large bag of yarn for crocheting beside her.

She was the only person there.

“It has been busier this morning," she said, "but not...but yeah, I would say probably a quarter of what it typically is.”

That could also be because following the state ban, Logan and the surrounding areas decided not to designate a safe zone for residents to set off fireworks.

This was Brenchley’s second year working as tent operator for Phantom Fireworks.

“I signed the contract to do this in November, December-ish," she said, "way before I had any idea — anybody had any idea — what this would look like.”

Brenchley makes a cut of firework sales. With the statewide ban in effect, she's not expecting to take much home this year. She also heard reports of other vendors being harassed, including comments made to her daughter, who operates another tent in the city.

While it hadn't happened at her stand, Brenchley said she was prepared for the possibility.

“I am not interested in contributing to any fire situation," she said. "I just have to be here. I have to be open."

While vendors are simply trying to get through the holiday, Logan City Police Lieutenant Brett Randall said officers are preparing for a busier-than-usual weekend.

“I mean, we're busy on a normal third and fourth and fifth," he said, "even without the restrictions that are in place this year.”

Randall said Logan police will have proactive patrols throughout the holiday weekend, and the fire department will have trucks driving around the city to respond quickly if needed. He also said crews already responded to a fireworks-caused blaze earlier this week.

“It burned just a small area," Randall said, "but could have been way serious, as it was in a sort of a neighborhood — that could have burned a couple houses.”

He said officers will use discretion when enforcing the ban, but violations can result in an infraction. So, he urged residents to celebrate responsibly and follow the restrictions while dry conditions persist.

“Just do it safely," he said. "We want them to drink responsibly, and to not to drink and drive. We want them to know the rules.”

Firework restrictions remain in effect through July 5, and state officials say they will reevaluate wildfire conditions ahead of Pioneer Day.