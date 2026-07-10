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As buses sit idle Sunday, a Logan church opens its doors for the heat wave

Utah Public Radio | By Colette Czarnecki
Published July 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM MDT
First Presbyterian Church of Logan. A sign reads "Christ Welcomes All" with a rainbow beneath.
First Presbyterian Church of Logan

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in Logan reaching up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit this weekend, with Sunday the hottest day.

That leaves few indoor spaces open for people needing to escape the heat — especially on Sundays, when many businesses in the city are closed.

Rev. Derek Forbes, with the First Presbyterian Church of Logan, said the church will open its doors Sunday for anyone seeking refuge from the heat.

"We don't tend to run the AC too often, but we have a basement in our church which is large," he said. "It has one really large room and a bunch of small classrooms, and it actually stays wonderfully cool downstairs."

Public buses can offer cool relief during the week, but they don't run at all on Sundays in Logan.

A screen of a Utah map on the right with the majority of the state covered in purple, indicating an extreme heat warning. To the left it says most Utah valleys and Uinta Co., WY is affected. It also says to watch out for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, wear light colored clothing, drink plenty of water and stay out of the sun.
National Weather Service

People seeking refuge from the heat can also go into open stores, or to the homes of friends or family in the area.

To stay healthy through the heat, remember to drink plenty of water.

If you notice signs of heat stroke, including a body temperature greater than 103 degrees, hot and dry clammy skin or confusion, seek medical attention right away.

To keep the body healthy and hydrated, remember to drink lots of water.

The First Presbyterian Church is located at 178 West Center Street. Their doors will be unlocked on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tags
Utah News UPRHeat WaveExtreme Heat
Colette Czarnecki
My interest in public media began at a young age. Growing up in Michigan, I spent hours listening to radio shows on my cassette player and recording them onto tapes for imagined media projects.
See stories by Colette Czarnecki