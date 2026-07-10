As buses sit idle Sunday, a Logan church opens its doors for the heat wave

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in Logan reaching up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit this weekend, with Sunday the hottest day.

That leaves few indoor spaces open for people needing to escape the heat — especially on Sundays, when many businesses in the city are closed.

Rev. Derek Forbes, with the First Presbyterian Church of Logan, said the church will open its doors Sunday for anyone seeking refuge from the heat.

"We don't tend to run the AC too often, but we have a basement in our church which is large," he said. "It has one really large room and a bunch of small classrooms, and it actually stays wonderfully cool downstairs."

Public buses can offer cool relief during the week, but they don't run at all on Sundays in Logan.

National Weather Service

People seeking refuge from the heat can also go into open stores, or to the homes of friends or family in the area.

To stay healthy through the heat, remember to drink plenty of water.

If you notice signs of heat stroke, including a body temperature greater than 103 degrees, hot and dry clammy skin or confusion, seek medical attention right away.

To keep the body healthy and hydrated, remember to drink lots of water.

The First Presbyterian Church is located at 178 West Center Street. Their doors will be unlocked on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.