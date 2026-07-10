Daily news: A parasitic infection has made its way to Utah. How can you avoid it?

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, July 10. In this edition:



A parasitic infection has made its way to Utah

A nasty stomach bug caused by a microscopic parasite has made its way to Utah.

Cyclosporiasis can cause watery diarrhea, cramping, and bloating. It spreads by eating or drinking something contaminated, usually fresh produce or water from a swimming pool.

The current outbreak started in Michigan, where more than 1500 people have fallen ill so far.

It quickly spread to nearby states, and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are one to ten confirmed cases in Utah.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that cooking food to an internal temperature of at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit will kill Cyclospora.

You can also thoroughly wash produce in water, though researchers found it was less effective against the parasite.

Investigators haven’t been able to determine what specifically caused the current outbreak.

A fire in American Fork Canyon forced nearby campers to evacuate

Two new fires sparked in Utah County, including one that forced campground evacuations.

The Timp Fire was reported late Thursday night above Tibble Fork in American Fork Canyon. As of this morning, it was estimated at five acres.

For public safety, Timpooneke Campground and Mutual Dell were evacuated. Tibble Fork Reservoir is also closed.

On the other side of Utah Lake, south of Saratoga Springs, the Twenty Two Fire also sparked on Thursday. According to Utah Fire Info, it’s currently at about 40 acres, but fire crews have stopped forward progression on the fire, containing 75% of it.