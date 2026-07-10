Prosecutors present alleged confession in Charlie Kirk killing

In the final days of the preliminary hearing for conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer, prosecutors presented evidence they say establishes probable cause for the case to go to trial. They claim defendant Tyler Robinson admitted to the shooting.

On Thursday, prosecutors presented what they say are text messages between Robinson and his domestic partner. The messages were sent shortly after the Sept. 10 shooting.

The previous day, attorneys spent hours debating whether the text messages should be displayed publicly in court.

Agent Brian Davis with the Utah State Bureau of Investigation read portions of the conversation aloud in court.

“Tyler says, ‘I'm still okay, my love, but I'm stuck in Orem for a little while longer yet," Davis read. "'Shouldn't be long until I can come home, but gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.’”

Prosecutors then worked to corroborate Robinson's alleged messages with physical evidence recovered during the investigation. Investigators testified they recovered a rifle wrapped in a towel from a wooded area near campus.

Inside the recovered rifle, investigators said they found a fired cartridge case and three live rounds engraved with messages, including one that read, "Hey fascist! Catch!"

Investigators later testified they recovered a Dremel during a search of Robinson's home. Forensic experts said the engravings on the found ammunition were consistent with a Dremel or similar rotary tool — though the defense argued the analysis of the engravings was based on subjective observations.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges.

The hearing concluded Friday. The judge allowed both sides to file briefs before deciding whether Robinson will stand trial. Another hearing is set for Sept. 1.