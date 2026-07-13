Daily news: Why did this report call Utah one of the worst states to live in?

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, July 13. In this edition:



Parts of Utah Lake are under an advisory for harmful algal blooms

Swimming is currently prohibited in certain parts of Utah Lake because of harmful algal blooms.

The Utah Lake Authority issued warning advisories for the Lincoln Marina Beach and Saratoga Springs Marina Picnic Area.

Visitors should also not wade in the water, drink it, or jet ski. Coming in contact with harmful algal blooms can cause respiratory symptoms and irritation.

Pets should be kept away from the water, as the toxins can be fatal for them.

Boating and fishing in those areas is still allowed. Anglers who harvest fish should discard the skin and guts.

The advisory comes less than a week after health officials reported a harmful algal bloom in Mantua Reservoir.

A new Tooele County fire has burned 4,000 so far

A new fire in Tooele County grew to 4,000 acres over the weekend.

The Stookey Fire is burning in the mountains west of Vernon. Since it sparked late Friday, erratic wind shifts have let it spread north into Faust Canyon.

Pony Express Road is closed at State Route 36, as well as Sharp Road. No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

Why did this report call Utah one of the worst states to live in?

A recent report by Consumer News and Business Channel ranked Utah as one of the worst states to live in.

The report specifically tracks quality of life factors, which the news channel will then use as part of its annual America’s Top States for Business rankings.

Utah scored poorly on health, childcare, air quality, and worker protections.

“The Beehive State gets its nickname from the industriousness of its workers,” the report said. “But the state doesn’t do much to make their lives easier.”

Overall, Utah scored 95 out of 290 possible points for quality of life, giving it an F grade.

At number six, Utah was the only western state with the less-than-favorable distinction. Tennessee was ranked the worst overall.