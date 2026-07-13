The Lyric Rep's 'Gutenberg! The Musical!' is hilariously intimate

News stations, bookstores, and literature lovers everywhere have likely heard the name Johannes Gutenberg.

It was because of him and his invention of the printing press that I was able to sit in Utah State University’s Blackbox Theatre, hold the surprisingly heavy season program of The Lyric Repertory Company, and watch the hilarious two-man show, “Gutenberg! The Musical!”

The musical follows two men, Bud and Doug, as they attempt to sell their musical that loosely tells the story of the creation of the printing press to Broadway.

Written and composed by Scott Brown and Anthony King, the musical was developed in the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City and opened off-Broadway in December 2006. Directed by Alex Timbers, the production ran six months, closing on May 6, 2007. It was later picked up by Broadway and starred musical theater stars Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells.

Directed by Utah State University acting professor Paul Mitri and acting senior Es Barnes, the Lyric’s production stars Cache Valley celebrities Richie Call and Stefan Espinoza. While the cast composes only two actors, the duo plays dozens of other roles, easily distinguishable by their colorful, labeled trucker hats. They’re crafted by Props Designer Mac McDermott and signify characters like Drunk #2 and Another Woman.

Lyric Artistic Director and head of the USU theater department Richie Call plays Bud Davenport, who is wildly entertaining and hilarious. Be careful about sitting in the front row — he may throw jelly beans at you, knock on your head, or spray you with a spray bottle. Call’s stellar voice, seemingly improvised lines, and body language are proof enough of his extensive theater background.

Opposite Call is USU acting professor Stefan Espinoza as Doug Simon.

Playing two other lead roles — Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Jamie in the Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre’s production of The Last 5 Years — Espinoza is booked and busy this summer. Despite his many roles this season, Espinoza has clearly put an immense amount of effort into this performance. Even when he’s just off stage, he can be seen reacting to Call’s lines — or simply admiring him adoringly. Jumping, running, climbing, and dancing, Espinoza is a very physical actor — making it difficult to take your eyes off of him at times.

Despite a wide variety of exaggerated accents, Call and Espinoza’s beautiful voices shine in characters like Monk (played by Call) and Gutenberg (played by Espinoza.)

Accompanying the performers is Music Director Logan Kelley, who plays the piano, guitar, accordion, and more throughout the show. While he only speaks twice, Kelley’s few lines and incredible musical ability showcase his humor and talent.

Watching “Gutenberg! The Musical!” feels like you’ve stumbled into Call and Espinoza’s garage as they put on a quick-paced but effortlessly funny performance.