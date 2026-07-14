As Babylon Fire grows, officials urge Utahns to help prevent the next blaze

The Babylon Fire is a staggering 106,000 acre fire burning in southeast Utah.

Crews continue working to contain the blaze, but steep terrain, dry fuels and weeks of low humidity and intense wind have made that job anything but easy.

Karl Hunt, a public information officer with Great Basin Team Two, said firefighters have had to adapt their strategy to match the conditions.

"It has been extremely difficult for crews to do a direct attack, which is where they go up to the fire line and they try to build containment line to slow its spread."

Instead, crews have relied on an indirect strategy — building containment lines and strengthening existing roads or natural barriers farther from the fire's edge. Hunt said that approach allows firefighters to work more safely while prioritizing the protection of nearby communities and critical infrastructure.

Although firefighters have always been working toward containment, Hunt said unpredictable winds and extreme fire behavior repeatedly undermined those efforts. As weather conditions have become more favorable, crews have finally been able to strengthen containment around portions of the fire.

"It was 0% containment,” Hunt explained. “But over the last two days we've jumped from that zero to 21%.”

The Babylon fire, though still growing, was 50% contained by Tuesday afternoon.

Hunt said the Babylon Fire also highlights why this wildfire season has been especially active across Utah.

“The low snowpack has made it where our fuel moisture started lower than it usually does,” Hunt described. “Because of that we saw activity a lot sooner this year than we have in previous years.

Hunt says drought, high winds, and abundant fuel loads made the perfect storm for a big fire.

While crews continue battling the Babylon Fire, officials say preventing the next one depends largely on the public. Hunt said many human-caused fires can be avoided with a few simple precautions.

He urged campers to fully extinguish campfires, drivers to make sure tow chains don't drag, and recreational shooters should avoid firing into rocks or dry grass.

"Prevention should always be our first response to wildfire — not intervention," he said

The same dry conditions that have challenged firefighters are also prompting local agencies to tighten restrictions.

Lt. Bret Randall is with the Logan City Police Department.

He said despite fireworks restrictions across much of the state, officers have focused more on education rather than enforcement.

Randall said most residents have been supportive, which helped reduce the number of firework-related calls over the Fourth of July. But fireworks aren't the only concern.

Backyard fire pits, discarded cigarettes and sparks from vehicles or off-road equipment can ignite dry vegetation.

His advice is simple.

"Just be cautious when you're out in the backcountry," Randall said.

That includes making sure ATVs and chainsaws have spark arresters, keeping vehicles in good working order, and never tossing cigarette butts onto the ground.

With weeks of hot, dry weather still ahead, officials say every avoided spark matters.