Kathryn Beus centers responsible development in bid for County Council

At a forum for candidates running in local elections on Sept. 10, many would-be politicians stressed their recent arrival in the political arena. But not so for Kathryn Beus, the Republican incumbent for Cache County Council District 7, which covers Millville, Nibley, Providence, and River Heights.

"I've grown up with this in my blood," Beus told the assembled community members. "My dad held my seat when I was a young kid and so I've seen this my whole life. Civic engagement was a thing that we were taught in our home. It was our duty to be involved, to educate ourselves. If we have something to give, then it's our duty to give."

Beus points to her position on the Cache Open Space Advisory Committee as one major way that she has helped protect rural life in Cache Valley. The committee oversees a $20 million open-space bond that the county uses to purchase development rights to agricultural land, scenic areas, and trails.

"I'm a huge advocate of open space," Beus said, "and so part of it is getting the advertising, letting people know that this is an option that they can create a legacy with their land. They can create that for many generations."

Beus' attitudes towards open space are shaped by her agricultural upbringing. As the daughter of a farmer, she also feels strongly about preserving water in Cache Valley for agricultural use. She said that educating Cache Valley citizens is an important part of water security, as is defending Cache Valley water from other water managers in the Great Salt Lake basin that would overuse their own supply and then look to Cache Valley to relief.

"We need to protect it from downstream interests that would like to develop our water," she explained. In a subsequent interview, Beus elaborated on the subject, saying that she understands the need for water conservation for the Great Salt Lake, but believes that downstream mismanagement is no excuse for taking advantage of Cache Valley water.

Beus said that she's for responsible development. Whether that's for water, recreation facilities, or buildings, she thinks that the first step of the process needs to involve community-wide dialogue.

Peter Thatcher, Beus' opponent in the race, did not respond to UPR's interview request.

