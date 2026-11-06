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Gov. Cox declares a state of emergency after weeks of floods in southern Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published November 6, 2026 at 3:46 PM MST
Flooding on a dirt road near a home and vehicle. The brown water doesn't appear to be deep, but covers most of the ground. More buildings are partially visible behind a fence, and tall red mountains in the background.
Utah Office of Lieutenant Governor
Flooding in southeast Utah, seen during Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson's trip to the affected areas, Oct. 29, 2026.

After two weeks of historic, destructive flooding, Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency on Friday in San Juan and Washington counties.

It will provide state-level resources to local recovery efforts, as well as possibly federal assistance.

The need for those resources is high. Repeated flooding has cut off travel routes, damaged homes, and compromised local utility infrastructure.

Floodwaters in the San Juan River and surrounding soil also have E. coli levels 10 times higher than what would trigger a health advisory.

The state of emergency will be in place for 30 days unless lawmakers vote to extend it.
Tags
Utah News FloodingExtreme WeatherSouthern UtahSan Juan CountyWashington County
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood