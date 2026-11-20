Friday’s snow is creating hazardous road conditions through Sardine Canyon in Cache County.

Nic Naylor, a spokesperson with the Utah Department of Transportation, said the storm system moving through northern Utah made a bullseye over the canyon.

There are currently no lane or road closures in effect. However, snow on the ground and affecting visibility is making traffic move slowly. That will likely continue until at least early afternoon or late evening.

When temperatures drop further overnight, there’s also a risk of ice on the road.

Whether you’re headed into Sardine Canyon or any other snowy area today, Naylor encouraged drivers to take it slow, give yourself plenty of time, and check conditions before you head out.

Also make sure you have tires equipped for the snow or traction devices like chains. You can find specific traction law requirements on the Utah Department of Transportation’s website.

Crews with the department are currently monitoring the situation and targeting snow piles on roads. They will also be treating the roads with ice melt.