A lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to block more states from restricting what kind of items food stamp recipients can buy.

Led by the National Center for Law and Economic Justice, the class action lawsuit seeks to strike down restrictions on products such as candy and soda in 18 states for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

It targets Arkansas, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.

In previous litigation, a judge already blocked state and federal efforts to use waivers to restrict SNAP purchases in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

“These unlawful waivers serve as a backdoor method to restrict access to SNAP,” Katharine Deabler-Meadows, senior attorney at the national center, said in a Wednesday news release. “Our lawsuit seeks to hold the Trump administration accountable for violating the law and causing unprecedented chaos for SNAP recipients and retailers alike.”

The Trump administration has encouraged states to seek federal waivers restricting what kinds of purchases can be made with SNAP, which has traditionally allowed recipients broad autonomy to select their own groceries.

Those waivers have targeted a variety of products but generally focus on sugary beverages and candies.

Hawaii’s waiver restricts only the purchases of soft drinks, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But Florida’s waiver restricts purchases of soda, energy drinks, candy, and prepared desserts.

The federal government argues those restrictions divert taxpayer dollars away from food purchases that fuel the nation’s epidemics of diabetes and other chronic diseases.

“These waivers help put real food back at the center of the program and empower states to lead the charge in protecting public health,” U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement last year.

Critics say the changes could harm people in food deserts, where healthy options are limited, and take away recipients’ power to make their own food choices. In the lawsuit, plaintiffs argue that the changes have harmed their health.

One Idaho plaintiff said she had multiple chronic health conditions including autoimmune conditions that make it difficult for her to regulate her blood pressure, heart rate, and blood sugar levels. She relies on electrolyte-infused drinks and easy-to-eat foods, such as nutrition and granola bars that are now restricted in Idaho.

“Since the waiver was implemented, she has frequently been dehydrated, and her kidney function, digestion, and autonomic function, which affect her heart and ability to remain upright, have worsened,” the lawsuit said.

Another plaintiff in Oklahoma said she relied on easy-to-prepare foods as she lives in an extended-stay hotel without a kitchen. With upper gastrointestinal issues that cause discomfort, she drinks soda to relieve gas that gets trapped in her esophagus. But those beverages are now restricted under Oklahoma’s waiver.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the District of Columbia, argues that the U.S. Department of Agriculture lacks the legal authority to use waivers to undertake such large-scale change to SNAP’s structure.

The agency said it does not comment on pending litigation.

This story was originally posted on Stateline and was republished under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.