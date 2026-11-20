As Utah's communities continue to grow, protecting wildlife habitat is becoming an increasingly important part of planning for the future.

In Eagle Mountain, a town about 40 minutes south of Salt Lake City, The Conservation Fund is working with local and state organizations and volunteers.

The national organization is restoring native habitat along an important mule deer migration corridor.

The Conservation Fund / Erika Seiber, The Conservation Fund A map of area The Conservation Fund and collaborators are hoping to plant native grasses and forbs.

About 20 volunteers gathered on a hillside near Camp Williams, a National Guard base, and planted native shrubs and grasses in an area previously damaged by fire.

Gavin Kakol, a senior field representative for The Conservation Fund, says the event brought together people from across the community.

“There were some kids, adults, and a lot of members from the local hunting community were out there as well," he said. "It was a real grassroots kind of feel.”

Volunteers planted Wyoming big sagebrush, rabbitbrush, native grasses, and other plants selected to reflect the area's natural landscape.

“We want to plant over 160 acres of sagebrush between the city of Eagle Mountain all the way to the border of Camp Williams,” Kakol explained.

The area is an important route for roughly 2,000 migrating mule deer, which travel between the Oquirrh Mountains, a small mountain range near the southernmost tip of the Great Salt Lake, and public lands near Utah Lake.

Kakol says keeping that corridor intact for mule deer is critical as human development continues to encroach on these ecologically important areas.

"It's the corridor that they've been traveling for as long as we know," he said. "It's important that the corridor maintains itself.

The restoration effort also benefits local bird species, including sagebrush-dependent thrashers and sparrows, as well as pollinators.

And Kakol says the work wouldn't be possible without support from local, state, and national collaborators.

“It's really a group effort," he said."Both in time and costs, to make these projects happen.

The project involves the City of Eagle Mountain, the Eagle Mountain Nature and Wildlife Alliance, Utah Open Lands, Natural Resource Conservation Service, and the Division of Wildlife Resources.

The Eagle Mountain Restoration Project planted about two acres of ground with native forbs, which are flowering, herbaceous plants. Kakol hopes this is the catalyst for restoring 160 acres in subsequent years.

"For me, success will be having a much larger project next year, perhaps even five to 10 times larger," he said. "A lot more plantings, a lot more community volunteers coming out."

As development continues to reshape the landscape, The Conservation Fund is working to make sure wildlife isn't left behind. With continued community support, this migration corridor will remain a place where mule deer and other native species can move, forage, and thrive.

If you want to help, stay informed by following the Conservation Fund and Eagle Mountain Nature and Wildlife Alliance on their websites or through social media.