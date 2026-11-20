Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jose Davila IV, Brooke Larsen, and Jessica Schreifels join host Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including who is running for Salt Lake City mayor in 2027 with incumbent Erin Mendenhall out of the race, Carbon County approving a permit for a data center and nuclear energy project, the brother of a key LDS apostle being sentenced to life in prison, and more.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to accessutahupr@gmail.com.

