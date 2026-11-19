With Thanksgiving just over a week away, the Cache Community Food Pantry is asking for help putting turkeys on local families' tables.

Just one week ago, the food pantry had collected only 132 turkeys — far short of its goal of 3,000.

But donations have picked up over the past few days, and Director Matt Whitaker says the pantry is now about halfway to its goal.

"So we've been very successful in getting some turkeys to come in, and hopefully they keep coming in," he said. "It's a shortage we face every year."

Cache Community Food Pantry Donors pose with frozen turkeys outside the food pantry.

The pantry expects to provide Thanksgiving meals to about 3,500 families this year. If donations fall short, Whitaker says the pantry may offer chicken instead — but he stressed that the community has always come through in the past.

"You know I've been here for 24 years now" he said, "and we've never not been able to give a turkey to someone that's needed it."

He hopes to keep that record going this year.

For those who want to contribute, the food pantry is also accepting monetary donations. Whitaker says the pantry’s nonprofit status often allows it to buy food from grocery stores at cost — meaning without the usual retail markup.

"I can get more turkeys than you could if you were to go to the grocery store and buy them," he explained. "So if you want us to do the shopping, we are happy to do that."

The food pantry will continue distributing turkeys through Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Once Thanksgiving is over, Whitaker says the pantry will begin asking for ham donations for Christmas.

For more information on how to donate, visit cachefood.org.

