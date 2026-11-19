Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss President Trump's upcoming meeting with the leaders of Russia and China, the scandal surrounding the former CEO of NVIDIA, the grounding of all U.S. air travel, outages in critical digital infrastructure, and the political future for Democrats and Republicans. They also discuss the Trump administration's plans to sell off public lands, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall not seeking reelection, the Utah Legislature's first independent lawmakers, Democratic Socialist David Chappell winning a race for the Utah House of Representatives, and the push to remove Flock cameras from Utah highways.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.