Cache County’s top elected leaders are getting a raise.

The salary increases — approved by the County Council during its Nov. 10 meeting — came after a committee found that pay for officials in Cache County lagged behind compensation for similar jobs in other counties.

The compensation committee is composed of seven county officials, four of whom will receive a raise or higher pay range based on the panel’s recommendations: Sheriff Chad Jensen, Public Works Director Matt Phillips, Human Resources Director Amy Adams and council member Kathryn Beus.

County Executive George Daines is also a member of the committee, and more money will be budgeted for his position, but he said in an email that he caps what he takes at $125,000 and does not receive any benefits.

Here is how base salaries are increasing:



Council members: $24,000 to $34,000.

Council chair: $30,000 to $40,800.

County executive: $149,085 to $206,288.

County assessor: $132,870 to $140,000.

County attorney: $200,280 to $206,288.

County auditor: $121,130 to $160,000.

County clerk: $121,130 to $140,000.

County recorder: $121,130 to $140,000.

County sheriff: $140,512 to $175,000.

County treasurer: $132,870 to $140,000.

There’s also a slew of appointed positions that had pay ranges reduced, including fire chief and the county’s chief deputy executive.

“Every other county is doing the same exact thing that we are doing in trying to decide how they’re going to adjust their compensation as well,” Adams, the human resources director, said. “We’ve taken that into consideration.”

In the same meeting, the council discussed a proposed budget that would raise taxes to generate nearly $3 million in additional revenue, though members didn’t take a final vote on the spending plan.

Why higher pay?

Before the vote, Adams explained that Cache County’s elected officials’ pay was “in the lower to the middle-bottom tier” when compared with second- and third-class Utah counties, which are counties with populations between 40,000 and 1.15 million.

Cache County had an estimated population of 145,000 last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“What’s been recommended by the compensation committee is to adjust those salaries to be more competitive and in the mid tier of that ranking,” Adams said.

Doing this, she explained, will help the county find willing leaders.

Elected officials’ raises will cost about $259,000 annually — almost $30,000 more than the council plans to save by no longer funding the sole county-run library after this year.

During a public hearing before the vote, Providence resident Benjamin Chandler pointed to the math.

“I do believe y’all are worthy of what is being proposed,” he said. “Unfortunately, my understanding is that that increase in compensation is at the cost of some services.”

Speaking to Utah Public Radio and The Salt Lake Tribune after the meeting, Daines said the library in Providence is more akin to a neighborhood library, and mentioned the city’s discussions about taking over the facility.

In a memo this week, Daines said it was unfair that everyone in the county was paying for the library because some cities offer their own library services.

Daines changes tune

When the County Council considered raises during a meeting on Sept. 23, 2025, Daines supported pay increases for other officials, but advocated for his own salary to be lowered to $125,000 with no benefits.

“I don’t think there is a connection between those that are willing to serve the public and the salary,” he said at the time. “I think you can economize on the county executive and have good people serve.”

Despite his wishes, the council approved a pay bump for him and several other elected officials.

After that meeting, he said he learned from the county’s auditor and human resources department that he could choose not to take his full salary. Since then, he has taken the county up on that and left the unused portion of his salary in the general fund.

Despite what he personally gets paid, his overall tune about compensation for his position had changed for the Nov. 10 meeting.

In an email, he said he now thinks the higher salary is necessary to find skilled and experienced executive candidates in the future.

Daines emphasized the point after council member Keegan Garrity tried to amend the raises to give the executive a salary of $173,000 and the sheriff $163,000 — an effort that ultimately failed.

“You are not going to get a person that you want in my seat at a salary of 176 (thousand), Keegan,” Daines told him. “You have people in your own government who are doing less responsibilities than I have that are paid more than that.”

The raises were passed 6-1, with council member JoAnn Bennett casting the lone no vote.

“I’m against tax increases, so, in a way, I was shocked and appalled at these increases because my people don’t want tax increases,” she said. “I don’t think it is in the best interest of Cache County.”