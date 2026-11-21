For over 36 years, Charlie’s Supreme Malts and Ice Cream has left people and their taste buds wanting more.

The Logan ice cream shop has been a treat for winning sports teams, a common interest for couples on first dates, and a popular place for families looking for something to do on a night out.

The building’s blue carpets and walls — decorated with music memorabilia from years gone by — have been a welcome sight for anyone looking for a taste of their smooth, buttery milkshakes.

Rick Egan / The Salt Lake Tribune Workers at Charlie's Ice Cream whip up milkshakes on Nov. 11, 2026.

But soon, their days dining at the sweet-treat-serving community staple will be over.

After a final day on Saturday, Charlie’s is closing for good.

Charlie founds Charlie’s

The shop’s founder — Craig Charles Earl — said he got his start in the ice cream enterprise in 1986, when he owned a factory in Logan that produced products for Creamies Premium Ice Cream. The front of the factory had a vacant space.

He had a friend show him the various ice cream shops that existed around Salt Lake City, and the two used the space to open Premium Malt Shoppe.

At the time, Earl said the competition was thin, especially compared to the amount of ice cream options in Cache Valley today.

“The only one that I can remember would be (Utah State University) Aggie Ice Cream,” he said. “But nothing really other than McDonald’s, Arctic Circle — those types of places had ice cream, but we took it to another level.”

Cache Valley, he said, was slow to warm to the frozen dessert-centered establishment.

The first year, he said, business was sluggish, but the shop managed to break even.

“Then it just grew from there and became a very successful business,” he said.

In 1990, he decided it was time to carve his own path in the frozen-dairy-dessert world and opened what locals refer to as Charlie’s Ice Cream, or, if they’re speaking with a very like-minded friend, simply Charlie’s.

‘My secret sauce’

Ever since, the shop has regaled ice cream lovers — especially those looking for a good milkshake.

Their smooth, buttery, leave-you-wanting-more soft-serve was created with scholarly help; Earl said he worked with former USU professor Carl Anthon Ernstrom in crafting the perfect flavor.

“My secret sauce — so to speak — is our mix,” Earl said. “We formulated the initial Charlie’s mix that we use in the shake machines, which is a higher-quality, higher-fat mix, and that’s our biggest seller.”

Rick Egan / The Salt Lake Tribune Charlie's Ice Cream on Main Street in Logan, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The shop was first opened in 1990.

In the back of his mind, Earl said, he’s long been worried that if Charlie’s Ice Cream ever changed owners, the mix could subsequently change as well.

“People know the difference,” he said.

The decision to close the shop rather than sell it has helped put those concerns to rest.

At 74, Earl said he’s ready to retire. Initially, he wanted to shut down five years ago, but his wife, Lorraine Earl, and daughter, Angie Harper, urged him to keep the shop open, and have largely run the place during its last few years.

“We’ve done this for 36-and-a-half years,” Earl said. “It’s just gotten harder and harder.”

Milkshake memories

Among those who will miss Charlie’s Ice Cream are Bruce and Vicky Gates. The couple shared their first date in the shop’s corner booth farthest from the door 14 years ago.

They returned to that same booth Wednesday night, as they often have over the years. They always order the same thing: chocolate chip cookie dough milkshakes.

Vicky said she’s liked watching other young couples share the spot for their own first dates.

“They’re always so cute,” she said. “You can tell it’s a first date. They’re just getting to know each other. College students, usually.”

At a nearby table, Gabriel Gonzalez sat with his family, and remembered his first time visiting the ice cream shop. He was 7 years old. Now, he’s 32.

“It was my dad, me, my sister and my mom, and it was just something new to us,” he said.

He added he’ll miss the times his family has gathered at the shop over the years to catch up.

Rick Egan / The Salt Lake Tribune Charlie's Ice Cream on Main Street in Logan, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The shop has long been a community staple for everyone from college students to families.

For Earl’s part, he said what he’ll miss the most is going to his own shop for ice cream.

“Especially on Sundays when we were closed,” he said. “Family and friends and stuff — sometimes we’d just go in and sit down and I will have some ice cream with no pressure.”

He doesn’t know where he’ll go now when he needs a sweet treat.

“I’ll try them all,” he said.