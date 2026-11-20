This is your daily news rundown for Friday, Nov. 20. In this edition:



Salt Lake City has the world’s best large airport, according to Time magazine

Salt Lake City has the best large airport in the world, according to Time magazine and Statista.

The rankings were based on a global survey of passenger experiences, ranging from baggage handling to cleanliness to family friendliness. Statista also ranked operational reliability based on an independent flight data analysis.

Salt Lake City International Airport had a score of over 95 out of 100. That puts it top of class in the “large” division for 2027, which is airports that have between 25 and 50 million yearly passengers.

It also had the highest score of any airport evaluated by Time and Statista.

The ranking comes after the airport finished its years-long rebuild last month.

Utah picks a new water agent amid ongoing drought and Colorado River conflicts

Gov. Spencer Cox has picked a new water agent to help lead water negotiations amid ongoing drought and Colorado River conflicts.

Zach Renstrom will take over for Joel Ferry, who was the state’s first water agent under a 2024 law.

Renstrom is currently the general manager of the Washington County Water Conservancy District in southern Utah. He’s also served on the boards for the Colorado River Authority of Utah and the Colorado River Water Users Association.

If confirmed by the Utah Senate, he’ll work with leaders from Utah, tribes, and other states to negotiate projects that could expand Utah’s water supply.

The ongoing battle over Colorado River water could be a large factor in those negotiations. Earlier this year, the federal government stepped in with a plan for water cuts when states couldn’t agree on one themselves.

Massage parlors in northern Utah were allegedly a front for a human trafficking operation

Six people are facing federal charges in connection with an alleged human trafficking operation in northern Utah.

Federal prosecutors say massage parlors stretching from Orem to Ogden operated as fronts for prostitution and sexual exploitation.

An undercover investigation found that at least one victim was allegedly coerced into prostitution and forced to live at a massage parlor.

Prosecutors also allege that two defendants, including one from Logan, helped launder money from the operation.

All six defendants face charges of human trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking, and money laundering conspiracy.