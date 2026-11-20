In September, Utah Tech University received its first research grant from the National Institutes of Health. The award of just over a million dollars will support the lab of Hung-Yu Shih, an assistant professor of biology with a Ph.D. in developmental biology.

“It's pretty encouraging, inspirational, and I feel super happy for my lab, especially for my research students," Shih said of the award.

He and his students are studying 4H leukodystrophy, a rare genetic neurodegenerative disorder with no known cure.

The disorder affects the white matter of the brain and the protective myelin sheath surrounding nerve cells. It is a recessive disease, inherited from parents to offspring.

Symptoms such as mobility and balance issues, speech problems, and learning disabilities typically start to show in early infancy. The onset can be subtle, and symptoms worsen with time.

“Sooner or later, you will lose your movement ability,” Shih said.

4H can be fatal in childhood. He hopes to change this, but he recognizes that developing a potential treatment for a rare disease with no known cure will take time.

“We want to help the people, but during the process we can't ignore safety and potential side effects. So, we want to be quick, but we want to verify and verify and verify,” Shih said.

Jyl Hall / Utah Tech University Hung-Yu Shih (center) instructs an undergraduate student researcher (right) while another student (right) prepares a microscope slide (left).

Right now, the researchers are using zebrafish to investigate how deficiencies in multiple genes contribute to the development and progression of 4H leukodystrophy.

The team used CRISPR — a gene-editing tool — to switch off one of those genes. Like children with 4H, the fish made less myelin, and even the shape of their teeth changed.

Shih and his students now plan to test whether drugs already approved for other conditions can ease some of those effects in the fish.

“This type of grant funding can really help us to culture the next generation of scientists," Shih said. "You know science is accumulation, not a one-day achievement”

Since being awarded funding, Shih has begun the search for more student researchers. He says he needs more hands in the lab and more interested students to help him learn more about, and eventually combat, 4H leukodystrophy.