This is your daily news rundown for Monday, Nov. 23. In this edition:



Kalshi blocks Utahns from its markets after months of legal battle

Kalshi is blocking Utahns from using its prediction markets because of an ongoing court battle.

A judge ruled earlier this year that prediction markets like Kalshi fall under Utah’s anti-gambling laws.

Kalshi is appealing that ruling, but it’s not the only lawsuit in play. Utah is trying to enforce anti-gambling laws by suing Kalshi, and a federal commission is suing Utah for those efforts.

As those battles play out in court, Kalshi decided to pause its operations in the state entirely.

Three other prediction markets — Draft Kings, Fanatics Market, and Robinhood — already ceased some or all trading in Utah earlier this month.

Over 1,000 Utah County voters say they never got their mail-in ballot

Over 1,000 voters in Utah County say they didn’t receive their mail-in ballots for the latest election.

On Thursday, Utah County Clerk Aaron Davidson emailed over 147,000 voters who were mailed a ballot but didn’t return one.

By Sunday evening, 1,043 voters responded that they never got their ballots in the mail.

Davidson told ABC4 News his office will do a thorough review to find what caused the issue.

Here’s when the Salt Lake Temple is getting rededicated

Almost seven years since it first closed for renovations, the Salt Lake Temple finally has a rededication date.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Monday the ceremony will be on Dec. 5, 2027.

Church leaders also said the extensive remodel and seismic retrofit is now finished.

Additional details, such as whether it will be broadcast to other areas, have not been shared.

A six-month open house for the temple will start in April as planned. It will be the first time the public is allowed to see the inside of the Salt Lake Temple in over 130 years.