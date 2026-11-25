This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, Nov. 25. In this edition:



Three major Utah ski resorts opened on Wednesday. More will follow soon

Three of Utah’s major ski resorts opened for the season on Wednesday — Park City Mountain, Snowbird, and Alta Ski Area.

Last week’s storms brought as much as 3 feet of snow to the mountains, giving the resorts a solid base.

However, some terrain won’t be open until later in the season.

The openings come after Brighton opened yesterday and Brian Head and Solitude last week. According to Ski Utah, more resorts are projected to follow in the next couple weeks, including Snowbasin on Friday.

Transitional housing for domestic violence survivors is coming to Box Elder County

A Utah organization that works with domestic violence survivors is planning to build a transitional housing complex in northern Box Elder County.

Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse, or CAPSA, already operates 21 transitional housing units in Cache County.

The organization was given $3.6 million earlier this year to expand into Box Elder County.

The new complex will have 20 housing units that CAPSA hopes to complete by next summer.

For those experiencing domestic violence can call CAPSA’s 24-hour crisis line at 435-753-2500. There’s also a statewide hotline at 1-800-897-LINK and a national hotline at 800-799-SAFE.

An official with Utah high school sports is on life support

An official in Utah’s high school sports community was placed on life support this week after an unexpected medical emergency.

Jeff Cluff has been the associate director of the Utah High School Activities Association for over a decade.

His daughter told Deseret News he suffered a stroke last week and needed brain surgery to remove a blood clot over the weekend. By Monday, the clot had returned and doctors were unable to treat it without risking further damage.

Cluff’s family said in a statement Tuesday night they were preparing to say goodbye to him.

A relative set up a GoFundMe to help the family pay medical expenses and funeral costs. So far, it has raised over $30,000.