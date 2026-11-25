Just north of Preston in Southern Idaho, people gather at the Wuda Ogwa restoration site. Some walk back and forth with tools, and a handful of volunteers direct traffic, including several buses. Parked cars line the dirt road; food and water sit under standing tents.

“It's exciting every year that many people want to come and just give of their Saturday and do manual labor," Brad Parry said, the natural resources officer and vice chair of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation.

He stands where the 1863 Bear River Massacre occurred.

It’s known as one of the deadliest U.S. military attacks on Native Americans. For years the site was associated with loss and grief. But then, the tribe purchased the land in 2018, and developed plans for its use.

“We were like, we have to change the narrative of the land," Parry said. "We have to change the spirit of the land.”

But how? In an area with such a history, the tribe ultimately decided on restoration. And they also decided not to do it alone.

“The volunteers coming here and gathering here just reminds us of a warm dance when we used to gather here. Look what we're doing, and it's not just us," Parry said. "Look at all these people.”

Erline Vendredi Brad Perry gives a speech to kick off the planting day

The planting day in early November began with speeches and ceremonies, led by Rios Pacheco. He’s a tribal elder, spiritual leader, and cultural analyst for the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation.

“I come here to explain what types of plants they're planting, the purpose of those plants, and how we use them in our culture," he said. "And also, I come here to make sure that the land is taken care of, both spiritually and physically.”

In addition to elders, there were also scientists, like Bob Thomas, a wetland scientist with the environmental planning and consulting firm, BIO-West.

“We're planting today 9,300 plants of 37 native species, including five different species of willows and four different species of cottonwoods, alders, dogwoods, and then many other species interspersed,” Thomas said.

And he wasn’t the only scientist here. In addition to an on-site archeologist, there were also ecologists like Eric LaMalfa from Utah State University who studies the region.

“As the restoration progresses, we're seeing more wildlife that's here for longer periods of time, and we're seeing changes in the types of wildlife," LaMalfa said. "I have a student that put up sonic bat sensors, and so same thing. We're seeing an increase in bat activity in places where the restoration is occurring.”

The restoration project involves more than public planting days though. The tribe has been working to shift water flow, bring back native mammals, and remove invasive species. They work with others on some of these projects, like Catherine Baransik of the Utah Conservation Corps.

“This is our fifth day out of eight in a row that we're working here with the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Tribe, and most of the time we're taking out Russian olives on a different part of this land, but we got the wonderful opportunity to help with the planting days, and I am so glad to be here,” Baransik said.

And she wasn’t the only person expressing gratitude.

“Oh my gosh! It's an opportunity to get together with hundreds of people, which obviously most projects that we get to work on are sometimes 10 trees here, 30 trees there. This is enormous by comparison," said Amy May, the Executive Director of TreeUtah, a nonprofit organization that plants and cares for trees with volunteer groups across the state.

Erline Vendredi Volunteers help to reforest Wuda Ogwa

The project will take years to fully restore the land, but with all the native shrubs and trees planted, countless invasive plants removed, and signs of wildlife returning, the tribe is hopeful and grateful.

You can learn more about the project by watching the PBS "Nature" documentary, "Reclaiming Bear River," or by visiting the tribal nation's homepage.

