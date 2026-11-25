The ongoing battle between Kalshi and Utah all boils down to one big question: who gets to regulate prediction markets, and how.

Legally, prediction markets are distinct from gambling, but Utah lawmakers said that's just a loophole and passed a law to close it this spring.

Since Utah has strict anti-gambling laws, Kalshi quickly sued the state before officials could enforce the new law.

But U.S. District Court Judge Robert Shelby sided with Utah instead, saying it and other prediction markets are subject to Utah’s anti-gambling laws.

With that momentum, Utah then sued Kalshi back in October, claiming the company made millions of dollars off Utahns in illegal wagers. The state wants to stop Kalshi from operating within its boundaries entirely.

Just a couple weeks later, Utah got sued again, this time from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission — the federal agency that regulates prediction markets. It argues states cannot regulate these markets, only the federal government can.

At almost the exact same time, Utah leveled criminal charges against Kalshi and two of its executives. The company’s co-founders are accused of allowing an undercover agent to place money on athletic events in violation of state law.

Three other prediction markets pulled out of Utah over the ongoing battle — Draft Kings, Robinhood, and Fanatics Market.

Then, on Monday, Kalshi decided to join them. It blocked more than 177,000 users in Utah from using the market.

Then, on the same day, the state filed a motion to dismiss the criminal charges without prejudice, which means Utah can refile the charges if the company resumes its prediction markets.

Kalshi told FOX13 it would return to Utah once “our legal position is vindicated.”

None of these cases have been fully resolved yet, leaving the future of prediction markets uncertain in the state. One thing’s true for now, though — people in Utah won’t be able to predict that future on Kalshi.