The first Cache International Night Market took place in downtown Logan last week. Singing filled the outdoor night market, lit by glowing food trucks and the string lights over the sitting area.

“I came back from these trips and from living in Taiwan, and I felt like, 'Why don't we have a night market — like an evening market, like I see in Asia and other places — here?'” said Matthew Taylor, the market's manager.

He said this market was much smaller compared to others, but it was the very first of its kind in Logan.

Vendors offered food from a variety of regions such as Brazil and East Asia. Taylor said the vendors are mostly based in northern Utah.

“This is really an international community event," he said. "We want to celebrate the diversity in northern Utah."

Vincent Lam, a singer and resident of the Salt Lake area, said the food was a hit.

“I tried the food, like the bao, like the bao place, the buns, like the buns was really good," Lam said. "And all the potstickers? I love it."

Other vendors sold goods such as origami and dekoden, a Japanese decorating style that uses colorful charms, beads, and other embellishments to create elaborate designs on everyday objects.

"It's going a lot better than I thought it would," said Alison Beckstead, the dekoden booth vendor. "This is only my third event that I've done, and everyone's just been so kind and so excited when they come to see everything and I’ve already sold a lot more than I thought I would."

She said the market was a good idea because Logan is such a small town.

The event is expected to take place again next year.

