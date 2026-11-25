Utah farmers produced nearly 3 million turkeys in 2012. That's more turkeys than there were people living in the entire state.

To understand how Utah got there, we have to go back about a century, when the state had the opposite situation — it wasn't producing enough turkeys to meet demand.

Before World War I, Utah actually imported more poultry than it produced.

That’s when Benjamin Brown came into the picture.

Brown had helped establish a Jewish farming colony in Sanpete County.

But when the colony failed, Brown turned his attention to a different agricultural venture — poultry.

According to the nonprofit organization Utah Humanities, Brown organized farmers across central Utah into a cooperative in 1922.

And just in time for Thanksgiving that year, he shipped two railroad cars full of turkeys to Los Angeles. The birds fetched good prices, and more Utah farmers entered the industry.

By the following year, more than 500 farmers had joined the cooperative.

But then came the Great Depression.

Drought and economic hardship devastated crops, and some rural families began looking for other ways to earn a living.

Their solution? More turkeys.

Utah Humanities reports that some families even raised the birds in their basements.

And after World War II, the industry really took off.

Better refrigeration, processing facilities, and farming practices helped Utah producers raise and sell birds on a much larger scale.

By 1954, Utah farmers were selling more than 2 million turkeys a year.

And the industry kept growing.

Which takes us back to 2012, when Utah produced about 2.9 million turkeys while having a population of about 2.85 million people.

Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture no longer reports Utah's annual turkey production separately. But the most recent statewide agricultural census shows Utah farmers sold nearly 4.8 million turkeys in 2022 — considerably more than the state's roughly 3.5 million residents today.

So this Thanksgiving, as you sit down to carve your bird, remember: Utah's turkeys have a long history of outnumbering the people eating them.

