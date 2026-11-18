"The Lake," a documentary film, was screened recently at Utah State University. The film investigates the urgent environmental collapse and shrinking of Great Salt Lake. Scientists and others are warning of poisoned air, a collapsing ecosystem, and a community on the brink if we don’t reverse water losses to Great Salt Lake.

Our guests include Jessica Schad, USU professor and director of the Community and Natural Resources Institute; Stacia Ryder, Great Salt Lake Social Science Network leader and USU assistant professor of sociology; Patrick Belmont, USU professor in water, Earth, and environmental science and collaborator with Grow the Flow; and Sarah Koenigsberg, filmmaker and USU Ph.D. student in environment in society.