The United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit heard arguments Monday in a case that will determine the breadth of voter records that the government is obligated to release under the National Voter Registration Act.

The suit stems from a lawsuit filed by Phil Lyman, a former Utah state legislator and candidate in the 2024 Republican primary for governor. The court’s ruling will determine if citizens are entitled under the federal act to obtain certain private and withheld voter roll records from states.

The decision would bind federal courts in the 10th judicial circuit: Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, and Wyoming.

The records

Lyman has filed several lawsuits against Gov. Spencer Cox, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, and the state, including a petition in August 2024 to annul the results of the Republican primary, which the Utah Supreme Court rejected.

He estimates that he received about 60% of the records he requested from Henderson. Records that were classified as private were not provided, and neither were details about dates of birth, which he wanted, he said.

According to his complaint, he requested the records because he wants to determine if Utah’s voter roll is in compliance with federal and state law. It said he would use his findings to take legal action if it’s not.

He specifically questions the 2024 primary race, where he ran against the current governor and lieutenant governor. He said things like the dates of birth could have rectified information he thinks affected his bid in the Republican primary. He says the integrity of the primary is in doubt.

“As soon as they say, ‘Well, you have to trust and you may not verify,’ then the confidence level drops significantly for me. I think it damages the whole process. And maybe there are nefarious things happening. We won’t know that without looking,” Lyman said after the arguments. “When they say you can’t even look at those records, it creates a real problem.”

In his complaint, the 2024 primary election was not mentioned as an injury.

The district’s ruling

In January, a district court in Utah sided with Henderson, saying that for the case to stand, Lyman would’ve needed to demonstrate “concrete harm” as a result of not receiving the records.

“Mr. Lyman only wants information to monitor the Lt. Governor’s compliance with the [National Voter Registration Act]. He faces no threat of prosecution; no civil penalty; no viewpoint discrimination; and no adverse consequence beyond being denied access to data he seeks,” the district judge wrote in his order. “Without a concrete harm; enforcement risk; chilling effect; or tangible downstream harm, there is no case or controversy.”

Lyman appealed, bringing the case in front of three justices in Denver.

Did the Lt. Gov. violate federal law?

Throughout the argument, the judges repeatedly asked what Lyman’s downstream injuries were.

Kaylan Phillips, an attorney with the Public Interest Legal Foundation, who represents Lyman, argued that why he needs records is not relevant to their standing.

“If Mr. Lyman, a former state representative, a former candidate can’t get these records, then who can?” Phillips said. “The fact that he’s been a candidate only amplifies the danger of the district court’s decision. That someone like him can’t get the records. That his downstream consequences weren’t sufficient.”

Phillips said that the injury is the denial of the records, something the Supreme Court recognized in 1998.

Erin Middleton, who represented the lieutenant governor, used two cases as examples to the judges in her argument that informational injury does not constitute a violation of the National Voter Registration Act.

Wilton said he failed to show downstream injuries, and urged the court to affirm the district’s decision.

The court has not yet ruled on the case.

In 2017, Lyman was at the center of another case that made its way to the Denver 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a case where he was accused of leading a protest ride through an archaeologically sensitive canyon in Utah that had been closed by federal officials, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Lyman and a co-defendant were ordered to pay damages.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

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