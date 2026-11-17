This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, Nov. 17. In this edition:



Utah House Democrats have new leadership after big midterm wins

After historic shifts for Utah and the nation during the last midterms, Democrats in Utah’s House of Representatives chose new leadership on Monday.

Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost from Salt Lake City defeated incumbent Angela Romero to be the new House Democratic Leader.

Dailey-Provost was previously the minority whip and has served in the Utah Legislature since 2019. She also works as a public health professional.

Rounding out other leadership positions will be Reps. Doug Owens as minority whip, Ashlee Matthews as minority assistant whip, and Verona Mauga as minority caucus manager.

The Utah House minority caucus is set to double in size after flipping multiple Republican-held seats, breaking the GOP supermajority for the first time in decades.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall won’t run for a third term

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Tuesday she won't seek a third term in office.

She was first elected mayor in 2019 after serving six years on the Salt Lake City Council. During her tenure, Mendenhall's administration focused on affordable housing, homelessness resources, and public safety.

In a statement, she said her decision to step back reflects her belief in term limits and the importance of bringing new voices into city government.

She said she plans to announce several new initiatives in the coming weeks before leaving office in January 2028.

Her decision leaves the 2027 mayoral race wide open. Several candidates already plan to run, including Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla and former Salt Lake County Mayor Peter Corroon.

Lawmakers are eyeing central Utah for a possible spaceport

Utah could soon be home to a new spaceport for launching and landing spacecraft.

A state committee recommended two potential locations in central Utah for the 260 million-dollar project — one near Delta and another west of Green River.

The committee spent more than a year studying the feasibility of building a spaceport in Utah, citing growing demand for commercial space launches.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the project could create around 600 jobs and generate more than 100 million dollars in economic activity.

But some lawmakers have raised concerns about the cost and how long it would take for the project to pay for itself.

The committee is asking the Legislature for 3 million dollars to begin securing land rights and federal licensing. Its recommendations will be presented to lawmakers Wednesday.

