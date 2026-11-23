Over the past year, the Trans Remembrance Project reported 62 deaths among the transgender community in the U.S., whether because of anti-trans violence, suicide, or other causes. There are likely others that were unreported.

Two Utahns were among those who passed: 28-year-old Ivy Jones and 25-year-old Nora Jane Jenneman.

Project Rainbow held events throughout Transgender Awareness Week which leads up to Transgender Day of Awareness, including their triannual flag staking. Fae Watts, the volunteer and community engagement coordinator, said they broke a record this year.

“It is our most flags signed up to get staked for Trans Awareness Week specifically," they said. "Over 1700 flags have been staked all over Utah, all the way from Logan and Cache Valley all the way down to Vernal, Utah.”

The Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City held a vigil on Friday in collaboration with the Glitter Foundation, an organization founded by Dallas Rivas and Logan Hill.

Since 2012, Rivas and Hill have displayed hundreds of transgender pride flags, each representing an individual from around the world who was killed or died by suicide during the year. This year, the installation — which is available at the First Baptist Church in Salt Lake City through Saturday — included 355 flags.

As costs and demands for the installation rose, they teamed up with the Utah Pride Center to fund it. Rivas said the program still needs some help, though.

“I want to know that this memorial will still be here long after we're able to put it up ourselves," he said. "There are generations of people who deserve to experience it, to see these lives honored, and to understand why remembrance matters. We're asking our community to chip in and help us make sure this doesn't end with us."

Logan’s Prince of Peace Lutheran Church also held their 4th annual Transgender Day of Remembrance service.

The list of names was split into three sections, each followed by a moment of silence, a poem, and a scripture reading. The names were read by community member Devin Gold.

Following the reading, church council president Juno Potter offered some words of advice.

“Transgender Day of Remembrance needs not to just be about those that we’ve lost, but also those that are still here," they said, "because if we’re recognizing our transgender siblings for the first time in their lives in an obituary or at a vigil, we’re obviously too late. We need to celebrate and love the transgender community now.”