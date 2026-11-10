The Edge of Jazz - 11/22/26
A thoughtful jazz set blending inventive modern sounds, timeless classics, and soulful reflection—featuring Kris Davis, Jim Snidero, Jocelyn Gould, Charles Mingus, and Joey DeFrancesco.
A thoughtful jazz set blending inventive modern sounds, timeless classics, and soulful reflection—featuring Kris Davis, Jim Snidero, Jocelyn Gould, Charles Mingus, and Joey DeFrancesco.
- Kris Davis Trio - Congestion Pricing
- Jim Snidero - Free to Be
- Jocelyn Gould - Girl Talk
- Charles Mingus - Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
- Vince Guaraldi Trio - On Green Dolphin Street
- Joey DeFrancesco - In Times of Reflection
- Fumi Tomita - Wakana-Hime