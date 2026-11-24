Every fall, horseback riders gather on Antelope Island for an unusual tradition: helping round up Utah's largest bison herd.

Linda Taggart is a longtime Antelope Island volunteer. For her, the annual bison roundup is about more than moving animals across the island. It's about sharing a place she loves and bringing people together around a common purpose.

“Most people need soul food, and this is a good place to get it," Taggart said.

She's been involved with the island for nearly 15 years and volunteers with its trail patrol, riding the same horse each year.

“This is my horse, Jack,” Taggart said, introducing me to her tall black horse with a white blaze running down his snout.

During the roundup, she and other volunteers answer questions, help visitors, and support the dozens of riders who come together for the big event.

Among them is Jamie Vigil of Ogden, riding his horse, Cephas. He's been participating for five years.

“It's just exciting to see all these people come together,” Vigil said. “There's nothing like it.”

The annual event creates a variety of memories for each rider. Vigil spoke about the solitude of the island.

“It was just me and my horse, and we had a good ride,” he said. “Saw antelope, and you know, it was it was just pretty and quiet and serene."

His son, Zach, points to the more potent energy before the ride.

“Everybody is about to explode,” Zach laughed. “And you can feel the tension in the air. That's my favorite part because somebody's getting bucked off, and it's hopefully not me.”

Zach is riding Dottie, a friend's horse who's never participated in the roundup before. Zach said he's ridden a different horse nearly every year.

For him, part of the appeal is to experience areas of the island most visitors never get to see.

“It's a great opportunity to see how cool this place is.” Zach said. “And you know, there's a lot of good people out here, and see some good riders, and get to do something that's very unique.”

Despite the nerves that linger, the challenge and the unpredictable nature of working around bison is why riders return year after year.

Some come with family, others with friends, and many return to reconnect with a community that has formed around the event.

Part of the appeal is that even for seasoned riders, the roundup creates a new challenge unlike any other.

“How many of you guys have done cattle?” asked Jeremy Shaw, the roundup's lead rider. “Okay, that ain't gonna help you at all today.”

Shaw has been helping coordinate the effort for 20 years. He said even experienced cattle hands have to approach these animals differently.

“These aren’t cattle,” Shaw explained. You can't move them like cattle. You can't muscle them around like cattle.”

Instead, riders maintain steady pressure behind the herd, encouraging the animals toward the corrals without forcing them.

“You know you can herd bison anywhere they want to go. So our job is to try and talk them into going the direction we want to move in,” Shaw said. “Trying to force them always ends up bad.”

After they’re corralled, the wranglers' accomplishments were met with cheers from onlooking members of the public.

This cues the beginning of work for the state biologists who examine and sort the large animals, determining which will remain on the island and which will be sold to private bison herds elsewhere in the U.S.

The roundup helps keep the herd at a size that the 28,000 acres island can naturally sustain, scaling their herd down from about 800 to around 600.

For Linda Taggart, that's what makes the public roundup so special. It gives people the opportunity to take part in the stewardship of the island's herd.

And after nearly a decade of volunteering, she says it's the island itself that keeps calling people back.

“You can't forget the sunrise. You can't forget the big moon and the stars,” Taggart explained. “And you're not far from civilization, but you are actually in a wilderness area, and that gets into your soul.”