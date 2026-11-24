The results of Utah’s 2026 midterm elections are now official.

The Utah Board of Canvassers met on Monday to certify the elections. That board includes Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, Attorney General Derek Brown, Treasurer Marlo Oaks, and Auditor Tina Cannon.

They voted unanimously to certify the results.

It was a historic election for the state. A nationwide blue wave also broke the Republican supermajority in Utah’s House of Representatives for the first time in decades.

It also came after months of pressure by the federal government surrounding elections. President Trump tried to restrict mail-in ballots across the country, a method that over 90% of Utahns use.

The U.S. Department of Justice also tried to force Lt. Gov. Henderson to turn over private voter info and sent election monitors to the state.