This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, Nov. 24. In this edition:



Even with high travel costs, expect traffic delays this Thanksgiving week

Gas prices are still high in Utah, but that doesn’t mean the roads will be empty this Thanksgiving week.

In fact, the Utah Department of Transportation warned there may be delays up to 40 minutes on some state highways starting Wednesday.

Southbound I-15 from Spanish Fork to Nephi may see 25 minute delays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then northbound I-15 will see slightly longer delays on Sunday as people head home.

Similar traffic is expected between St. George and Cedar City, up to 40 minutes.

However, there won’t be any additional delays from construction. The Utah Department of Transportation is suspending all projects over the weekend and keeping all lanes open.

Cache County School District gets almost $1 million for reading and literacy

The Cache County School District is getting almost $1 million to improve reading and literacy programs.

The $990,000 grant comes from Intermountain Health’s Community Care Foundation and will be spread out over three years.

Currently, about 80% of third graders in the district are reading at benchmark levels. Sheri Anderson, the director of communications for the district, told KSL News their goal is to make that 100% by 2030.

Literacy is an ongoing concern in Utah. According to the latest report from the Kem C. Gardner Institute, about 70% of third graders are proficient in reading.

Notably, those numbers look much higher than last year’s 50%, but student performance has stayed unchanged. Previously, reading on grade level was defined as scoring above benchmark. This year, Utah lawmakers updated the definition to include students scoring at benchmark, which added about 20% of students.