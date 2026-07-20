Lake Powell is in 'uncharted territory' after a new record low

The nation's two largest reservoirs are extraordinarily dry, and just set a new record for low water levels.

Lake Powell and Lake Mead, which store water from the Colorado River for use by major cities, tribes, and a massive agriculture industry, are the lowest they've been in nearly 70 years.

The last time their combined storage was this small was in May 1957, before Lake Powell was even built.

The data comes from a new paper published by a group of Colorado River experts. The paper's authors write that Powell and Mead are often measured separately, but should be counted together to paint a complete picture of how much water is available from a river that supplies nearly 40 million people across seven Western states.

Jack Schmidt, a co-author of the paper who directs the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University, called the new record "a significant moment" in the river's supply crisis.

"It's a real reminder of what a remarkably small amount of water we have left in the system," Schmidt said. "We've never been in this position. We are truly in uncharted territory."

Alex Hager / KUNC Docks and buoys, once floating atop dozens of feet of water, sit stranded on the sand at Lake Powell's Bullfrog Marina on April 9, 2023.

Schmidt said policymakers in charge of the river are not doing enough to curb demand for water, and that the region needs big changes to live within its means.

Climate change and drought have put less water into Lake Powell, which is mostly filled with Rocky Mountain snowmelt. Humans have struggled to cut back on the amount they take out of the reservoirs.

Negotiations among the states that use the river have been stuck at an impasse for months. They cannot agree on which states and water users should be forced to use less. With no agreement among the states, the federal government is soon expected to announce its own new rules for sharing the river. That could trigger lawsuits between states and the federal government, potentially setting up a battle in the Supreme Court.

Schmidt said policymakers have made small agreements to chip away at water use, but have not done enough to make long-lasting reductions across the region.

"It's metaphorically like a bus careening towards the edge of a cliff," Schmidt said, "And everybody is arguing and battling about who's going to get control of the steering wheel, and nobody is hitting the brakes. Meanwhile, we just careen."

Powell and Mead combined hold slightly less than 60% of all water stored in the Colorado River basin. Every day going forward, reservoir levels will likely set a new record low until snowmelt begins to refill the Colorado River next spring.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between KUNR, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona, and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

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