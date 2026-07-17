Daily news: Utah’s Cyclosporiasis cases aren’t linked to the national outbreak

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, July 17. In this edition:



Utah’s Cyclosporiasis cases aren’t linked to the national outbreak

A national Cyclosporiasis outbreak has caused concern in Utah, but state health officials say there isn’t currently a link.

The Cyclospora parasite can cause severe gastrointestinal issues, and without treatment can last for weeks.

The current outbreak, which started in Michigan, is reportedly caused by contaminated lettuce from Taylor Farms. It supplies a number of fast food restaurants and grocery chains, such as Taco Bell, Walmart, and Target.

Utah has confirmed some cases, but state health officials say they aren’t linked to that national outbreak. Produce grown in Utah is also likely unaffected.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the best way to kill the Cyclospora parasite is by cooking food to an internal temperature of at least 158 degrees.

Utah presented more evidence to dismiss the Justice Department’s voter roll lawsuit

Lawyers for Utah’s top election official want to dismiss the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit seeking private voter information.

The Justice Department claims it needs voter roll information, including Social Security numbers and birth dates, for election security.

Utah’s Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson has repeatedly denied those requests, saying it would violate state and federal law.

In a new court filing, the Utah Attorney General’s Office noted that 16 similar lawsuits in other states have all been dismissed.

The office offered those cases as supporting evidence for Henderson’s motion to dismiss the Justice Department’s lawsuit.

Utah Valley University has a new president

Utah Valley University chose its new president.

The Utah Board of Higher Education unanimously chose Jon Anderson, a Utah State University alum who was raised in the state. He is currently the president of Pennsylvania Western University.

Anderson is replacing Astrid Tuminez, who stepped down in January after serving as university president for seven years.