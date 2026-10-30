Putting off raking up your leaves? Science says it's better to leave them anyway

Cooler temperatures are once again turning treetop canopies into colorful displays and as the leaves start dropping, Utahns now have scientific backing for putting off the dreaded task of raking them up.

David Mizejewski, naturalist for the National Wildlife Federation, said fallen leaves provide critical habitat for wildlife, protect winter food sources for birds, and reduce climate pollution. He stressed leaving leaves exactly where they fall can also improve the health of plants and save homeowners a buck or two.

"They land at the root zone of the plant where they protect soil moisture, and they return those nutrients right to the roots of the plants. It's Mother Nature's mulch and fertilizer," Mizejewski explained.

If leaving the leaves where they fall does not match your household’s aesthetic preferences, experts recommend using a lawnmower. Mulching leaves with a mower can reduce weeds like dandelions and crabgrass, according to researchers at Michigan State University. Leaf fragments settle down on top of bare soil, creating a layer making it harder for weeds to germinate.

Leaving the leaves intact is a better strategy for creating winter habitat nine in 10 moth species depend on. Many see moths as pests but Mizejewski said they're important pollinators. They also contribute a base protein to nature's food web.

"Ninety-six percent of our backyard birds, for example, in the spring, rely on the caterpillars as the only food source for their babies. So if we get rid of all the leaves in the fall and we throw them out, you're literally throwing away entire generations of pollinators," Mizejewski emphasized.

Mizejewski added if your trees produce too many leaves, you can add them to your compost site. Or just find a little corner of your yard and make a pile and they will compost naturally.

"If you have to get rid of them, really try to avoid bagging them and throwing them in the landfill. Landfills are the third largest source of methane pollution, which is one of our most potent greenhouse gases that's contributing to climate change," Mizejewski underscored.