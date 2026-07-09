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The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Tim Hawkes, chair of the Great Salt Lake Advisory Council

By Natalie Gochnour,
Shireen GhorbaniTim Hawkes
Published July 9, 2026 at 10:09 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour and Shireen Ghorbani sit down with Tim Hawkes, chair of the Great Salt Lake Advisory Council. They discuss his professional background, political career, and reasons for both concern and hope regarding the future of the Great Salt Lake. They also discuss lake salinity, invasive phragmites, air temperature, water conservation, lake depth, agricultural partnerships, and solutions and plans to save the Great Salt Lake.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Great Salt LakeWater LevelsUtah EnvironmentClimate ChangeUtah Water Conservation EffortUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Tim Hawkes
See stories by Tim Hawkes