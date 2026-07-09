Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour and Shireen Ghorbani sit down with Tim Hawkes, chair of the Great Salt Lake Advisory Council. They discuss his professional background, political career, and reasons for both concern and hope regarding the future of the Great Salt Lake. They also discuss lake salinity, invasive phragmites, air temperature, water conservation, lake depth, agricultural partnerships, and solutions and plans to save the Great Salt Lake.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.