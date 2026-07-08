Daily news: A famous Stephen King collection is banned in Utah schools

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, July 8. In this edition:



A famous Stephen King collection is banned in Utah schools

The Utah State Board of Education banned its 40th book — “Different Seasons” by Stephen King.

It’s a collection that includes stories that inspired the acclaimed movies “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Stand By Me.”

Libraries in the Davis, Jordan, Tooele, and Washington School Districts removed the book. Under a 2022 Utah law, that means it can be removed from schools statewide, since at least three districts banned it.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah filed a lawsuit this year against that law on behalf of several authors and the estate of Kurt Vonnegut. The lawsuit claims Utah’s book ban statute violates First Amendment protections.

The Justice Department threatened Utah’s lieutenant governor over elections

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson says she received a letter from the Justice Department on Wednesday threatening criminal prosecution for how she administers state elections.

The letter outlined requirements for state election officials, with a focus on making sure only U.S. citizens vote. It also referenced “criminal penalties” for officials who knowingly keep noncitizens on the voter registration list or help noncitizens cast ballots.

Utah has over two million registered voters, but reviews found just 27 noncitizens on the registration list, who were then removed. None had ever cast a ballot.

In a social media post, Henderson called the move “bizarre” and said it was connected to her refusing to give the Justice Department private voter data.

Utah is one of several states to refuse, saying state and federal law prohibit it. Courts have so far rejected the Justice Department’s demands in lawsuits against other states.

Other state election officials, including in Arizona and Washington, received similar letters to Henderson.

Scipio residents are no longer under evacuation status for the Wild Goose Fire

Scipio residents can finally take a breath as fire crews gain containment on the Wild Goose Fire.

After the fire first sparked on June 26, several homes in the area had to evacuate, and the entire town was under the “ready” evacuation status.

Now, crews have contained almost three quarters of the fire and removed that evacuation status for Scipio.

However, fire officials said the Maple Hollow and Maple Grove communities should still be ready to evacuate if it becomes necessary.