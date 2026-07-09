Something big has targeted northern Utah. It opens later this month

Starting this month, customers in Cache Valley can aim their sights on a new major shopping center.

Over two years after it was announced, Target will open its doors July 26. The new store is at 1300 N. Main Street in Logan, where the Cache Valley Mall stood for decades before being demolished in 2024.

The 148,771-square-foot Target is part of a planned mixed-use development for the site, which will also include 312 housing units.

According to Target’s website, the new store will employ over 170 people, and will contain an in-store Starbucks, Apple device section, Disney store, CVS Pharmacy and Target Optical.

The website added that this will be Target’s 18th store in Utah, with two more set to open in Lehi and Herriman.

