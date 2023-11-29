© 2023 Utah Public Radio
An old-timey camera with the word "FILM" on it.
Flix At :48

Flix at :48: The Holdovers

By Casey Allen
Published November 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM MST
Movie poster for the comedy-drama The Holdovers
Theatrical release poster

It's no secret that multiple family members call me the Grinch this time of year, because I often get annoyed with the incessant cheerfulness of Christmas. This annoyance usually means I don't watch Christmas films, or at least I don't enjoy them when I do. But my experience with the new film The Holdovers was surprisingly touching without being overly sentimental.

The Holdovers is about a grumpy, unpopular, history professor who is forced to stay on the campus of a fancy New England prep school over the Christmas break to supervise five students who are stuck at the school with nowhere else to go. The anticipated Christmas holiday of gifts, games, and family is replaced with studying, jogging and early wake-up calls. Written by David Hemingson, the screenplay came from a pilot script for a TV series David wrote about his own personal experiences attending a prep school in 1980.

As the professor buts heads with an especially petulant student, they try to enjoy the holiday break together without killing each other. A suburban Christmas party, a hospital visit, and a surprise helicopter all force the mortal enemies of teacher and teenager to understand each other and maybe even help each other too. Director Alexander Payne is in top form like in his previous films Sideways (2004) and Nebraska (2013) highlighting a lot of dry humor and bitter loneliness to explore the lives of three main characters each trying to navigate their own private tragedies.

Set in 1970 with people sitting in large empty rooms reflecting their own emotional desolation, The Holdovers reminds me of small-scale, intimate, unglamorous 1970s films like Five Easy Pieces (1970), The Last Detail (1973), and Harold and Maude (1971) all of which center around ordinary unhappy people building unexpected friendships that help them along their journey.

Paul Giamatti (Jungle Cruise, 2021) as an academic Scrooge figure, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, 2019) as a quiet lunch lady named Mary grieving the death of her young son, both give Oscar-worthy performances. All their dialogue is laden with cynical wisdom combined with a begrudging tenderness. The Holdovers is more than a funny, dark, heartwarming holiday treat. It's a warm hug to teachers everywhere and how they shape our childhoods (as well as our futures) for good. And who doesn't need a hug this time of year?

Flix At :48 comedyHollywoodReviewFilm IndustryFilmHolidaysChristmas
Casey Allen
Casey T. Allen is a native of Utah who graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's degree in English in 2007. He has worked in many capacities throughout USU campus and enjoys his time at UPR to continually exercise his writing.
