'My Old Ass' movie review with Casey T. Allen

Here's a thought-provoking question for you: If you could meet your older self, what might you want them to tell you to help your life be better? That's the nucleus of the sweet coming-of-age film, My Old Ass which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January this year and then hit nationwide theaters in September.

To celebrate her 18th birthday, a self-absorbed, free-spirited girl named Elliott swallows some psychedelic mushrooms with her friends during a camp-out in the woods. The result of these mushrooms is Elliott meeting her older self from 21 years in the future. And the older Elliott has a few warnings and suggestions for her teenager self. These conversations between the older and younger Elliott are total comedy magic combining awkwardness, wit, and emotion. The words of guidance from the old Elliott push the young Elliott to think differently about her life, from her family, to her sexuality, to her home.

Canadian director/screenwriter Megan Park already made a nice coming-of-age film with The Fallout from 2021. (That film was Megan Park's feature-length debut.) But My Old Ass is inventive and likeable at the same time, giving a natural, relaxed, everyday feel from beginning to end, which is a big part of its charm. Both mainstream and arthouse films have explored this idea of personal identity viewed from the differing perspectives of age.

There's The Kid with Bruce Willis (2000), Tully with Charlize Theron (2018), and the French film Petite Maman (2021). My Old Ass adds a unique voice to this coming-of-age sub-genre by combining Gen Z anxieties with the restless anticipation for a young woman's life to begin. (Don't most of us remember our time as teenagers feeling impatient to grow up, become an adult, make our own money, and make our own decisions?)

This film has some good laughs, but it's more poignant than it appears to be at the start, with multiple discussions about the inevitable passage of time and the importance to cherish whatever time you have. These thoughtful discussions are written in a breezy approachable style, so nothing feels formal, condescending, or overly instructive (adding even more charm to this film). This breezy writing style is a testament to Megan Park's tenderly hilarious voice, and this voice will hopefully only continue to blossom in future films.

My Old Ass is such a great mood elevator. I found myself smiling unexpectedly so many times while watching it. And I'm not just saying everyone should watch this for themselves. Everyone should reach out to a friend, family member, or loved one and take them to the movie theater to see this. It will be a treat for anyone, especially for those feeling unsure or going through a difficult time.

Many of us know that age has its bountiful wisdom. But youth is just as important...because youth has bravery.