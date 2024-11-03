'We Live In Time' movie review with Casey T. Allen

Anyone who's watched a romance film knows the most vital ingredient in such a film is chemistry between the two characters in love. This chemistry is bountiful in the new release, We Live in Time starring Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM! 2021) and Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Two, 2024) as two young people living in England whose paths intersect violently and then turn into romance. Over multiple years, their relationship endures through self-doubt, fertility challenges, secrets of the past, and a frightening health diagnosis.

We Live in Time is not a romantic comedy, because it has a slightly melancholic tone throughout with lots of quiet dialogue and heartfelt montages of lovers doing fun activities together. Both Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh give believably vulnerable performances. He is shy and socially clumsy while she is ambitious and open-hearted. They find comfort in each other during life's hardships, portraying a love that is resolute and demurely steadfast.

Nick Payne is the screenwriter for this film, and he wrote another romance tinged with tragedy from 2021 called The Last Letter from Your Lover. He also wrote on a few episodes for the popular Netflix series, The Crown, and that's where you can spot the similarities in his writing style. Nobody in We Live in Time talks too much, so none of the dialogue feels forced or superfluous. Everything feels tender and natural, because this film clearly wants everyone to like it. So why did I walk out of the theater with only a shrug as my emotional response?

Irish Director John Crowley keeps this film consistent with genuine bittersweet milestones in the lives of these ordinary people, much like he did with his Oscar-nominated film, Brooklyn (2015). But I couldn't ignore my feelings that I had seen films like this already. I'm talking about Love Story (1970), Dying Young (1991), One Day (2011), The Vow (2012), and there's plenty more to include here. Telling the story of We Live in Time in a non-linear way is a nice surprise and adds some interest jumping around to different periods in the lovers' lives without any hints or foreshadowing. But I still left the theater with dry cheeks wondering why I wasn't more touched.

Is my heart made of stone, dipped in garbage, and soaked in manure? Am I emotionally handicapped against the romantic lives of straight white people? If that's the truth, then I'll just say We Live in Time is sweetly adequate. It's true not every film needs to be a brilliant bolt of lightning showing something new and pushing boundaries. We Live in Time is an example of this. So it will tug some heartstrings, but it isn't exactly an exciting choice for movie lovers out there. (But maybe for romance movie lovers, it WILL be an exciting choice.)