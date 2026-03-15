UnDisciplined: Why do we drink?

For a very long time it was thought that some alcohol, in moderation, could be healthy for us. The latest research suggests that’s simply not true.

And that fact begs a question: Why do so many people — including those who are very health-conscientious in many other ways — not only drink, but often to excess.

Addiction is part of this story. But there’s more to it. And in his new book, Charles Knowles offers us a window into what’s really happening when we drink.

“Why We Drink Too Much: The Impact of Alcohol on Our Bodies and Culture” isn’t a moralizing story. Knowles certainly isn’t calling for a new era of prohibition. But if you’re going to drink, he figures, there are a few things you should know.

