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UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Why do we drink?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published March 15, 2026 at 5:59 PM MDT
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For a very long time it was thought that some alcohol, in moderation, could be healthy for us. The latest research suggests that’s simply not true.

And that fact begs a question: Why do so many people — including those who are very health-conscientious in many other ways — not only drink, but often to excess.

Addiction is part of this story. But there’s more to it. And in his new book, Charles Knowles offers us a window into what’s really happening when we drink.

“Why We Drink Too Much: The Impact of Alcohol on Our Bodies and Culture” isn’t a moralizing story. Knowles certainly isn’t calling for a new era of prohibition. But if you’re going to drink, he figures, there are a few things you should know.

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UnDisciplined AlcoholPsychologyscience news
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Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
See stories by Matthew LaPlante