America's political past, present, and future on Access Utah

Politico Magazine recently asked a panel of historians to look back and look ahead on the occasion of the United States’ 250th birthday. They asked such questions as: How has America’s role in the world changed, and what is its role today? What does America need to last another 250 years? And what letter grade would you give the current state of American democracy?

We talk with one of the panelists. Greg Jackson is author of "Been There, Done That: How Our History Shows What We Can Overcome," host of the podcast “History That Doesn’t Suck,” and America 250 professor in constitutional studies at Utah Valley University.

