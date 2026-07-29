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America's political past, present, and future on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 29, 2026 at 3:18 PM MDT
A man with brown hair wears a blue suit and sits at a table with a microphone, computer, and headphones on it.
Utah Valley University

Politico Magazine recently asked a panel of historians to look back and look ahead on the occasion of the United States’ 250th birthday. They asked such questions as: How has America’s role in the world changed, and what is its role today? What does America need to last another 250 years? And what letter grade would you give the current state of American democracy?

We talk with one of the panelists. Greg Jackson is author of "Been There, Done That: How Our History Shows What We Can Overcome," host of the podcast “History That Doesn’t Suck,” and America 250 professor in constitutional studies at Utah Valley University.

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Access Utah UPRAmericaDemocracyHistoryUtah Valley University
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams