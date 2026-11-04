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Find Utah Public Radio's ongoing election coverage here.

An unaffiliated candidate holds a surprising lead in this northern Utah race

Utah Public Radio | By Alexa Young, Suzy Deaver, Isabelle Burky, Duck Thurgood
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:08 AM MST
A series of yard signs in the grass along a sidewalk. Most are red and say "re-elect Jason Thompson Utah House District 3," but one is blue and says "Patrick Belmont Utah Legislature."
Spencer Wilkinson
/
UPR
Yard signs for the Utah House District 3 race outside the Cache County Event Center on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026. Patrick Belmont, the unaffiliated challenger, held a lead against incumbent Republican Jason Thompson late Tuesday night.

An unaffiliated northern Utah candidate is currently holding onto a surprising lead on Election Night.

Patrick Belmont is challenging incumbent Republican Jason Thompson for State House District 3, which covers Cache County.

As of 11:30 p.m., Belmont was leading with about 59% of the vote compared to Thompson’s 41%. The race has not been called.

But even before most results had started coming through, Belmont said he was feeling good about the night.

“You know, for me, it’s never been about the results,” Belmont said. “It’s always been about what we’re doing as a campaign, what we can be doing to build community, make connections to people.”

Earlier in the night, Thompson expressed similar sentiments.

“I’m feeling great, you know?” Thompson said. “It’s been a fun campaign to be able to be on the doors and to be able to interact with constituents and talk about where we need to work to improve.”

Election results will continue to be updated over the coming weeks as counties finish counting ballots.
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Politics Elections2026 ElectionsCache CountyNorthern Utah
Alexa Young
I am studying journalism and Asian studies at USU. I grew up in Virginia and because of that love the trees and water. I became a journalist because I think people are the most fascinating thing to learn about.
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Isabelle Burky
I grew up in a family that loved public radio, and countless hours spent driving across western landscapes tuning into local stations turned their appreciation into my own.
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Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
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