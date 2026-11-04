An unaffiliated candidate holds a surprising lead in this northern Utah race

An unaffiliated northern Utah candidate is currently holding onto a surprising lead on Election Night.

Patrick Belmont is challenging incumbent Republican Jason Thompson for State House District 3, which covers Cache County.

As of 11:30 p.m., Belmont was leading with about 59% of the vote compared to Thompson’s 41%. The race has not been called.

But even before most results had started coming through, Belmont said he was feeling good about the night.

“You know, for me, it’s never been about the results,” Belmont said. “It’s always been about what we’re doing as a campaign, what we can be doing to build community, make connections to people.”

Earlier in the night, Thompson expressed similar sentiments.

“I’m feeling great, you know?” Thompson said. “It’s been a fun campaign to be able to be on the doors and to be able to interact with constituents and talk about where we need to work to improve.”

Election results will continue to be updated over the coming weeks as counties finish counting ballots.