The Spring Book Show on Tuesday's Access Utah

We’re compiling another UPR Community Booklist and we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now? Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about books in the adult, young adult & children’s categories. One suggestion or many are welcome.

You can email your list to us right now to upraccess@gmail.com We’ll also get reading suggestions from Anne Holman with The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City; Andy Nettell from Back of Beyond Books in Moab; and Catherine Weller from Weller Book Works. UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher will join us for the hour.

Steven McIntyre:

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/01/books/review/remembrance-of-bookstores-past.html?searchResultPosition=1

Andy Nettell:

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

Our Eyes at Night by M Dressler

Damnation Spring by Ash Davidson

Tracing Time by Craig Childs

Tom Williams:

Frozen Hell: The Russo-Finnish Winter War of 1939-1940 by William Trotter

The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill by William Manchester and Paul Reid

Janet Miller:

The History of Pendennis, His Fortunes and Misfortunes, His Friends and His Greatest Enemy by William Makepeace Thackeray. (A lesser-known work by the author of Vanity Fair.)

Kirsten Swanson:

Words born of Silence by Ruth Swaner

The Mark of the Golden Dragon by L.A. Myer

The Further Adventures of the Great Brain by John D. Fitzgerald

The Case of the Double Bumblebee Sting by John R. Erickson

Anne Holman:

Fiction

Lessons in Chemistry, by Bonnie Garmus

Small World by Jonathan Evison

The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzales

Fencing with the King by Diana Abu-Jaber

Nonfiction

In the Founders’ Footsteps: Landmarks of the American Revolution by Adam van Doren (foreword by Nathaniel Philbrick)

Mysteries

The Thursday Murder Club and The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman

The Windsor Knot and All the Queen's Men by SJ Bennett

Slow Horses by Mick Herron

Picture Books

Knight Owl by Christopher Denise

Dorothy the Brave by Meghan P. Brown, illustrated by Utahn Brooke Smart

grow, Riz Reyes

Catherine Weller:

Fiction

Candy House by Jennifer Eagen

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu

Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century by Kim Fu

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

Non-Fiction

Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird by Jack E Davis

Brief History of Equality by Thomas Piketty

Easy Beauty: A Memoir by Chloe Cooper Jones

Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas by Jennifer Raff

Kids

I Eat Poop: A Dung Beetle’s Story by Mark Pett

Song Called Home by Sara Zarr