The Spring Book Show on Tuesday's Access Utah
We’re compiling another UPR Community Booklist and we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now? Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about books in the adult, young adult & children’s categories. One suggestion or many are welcome.
You can email your list to us right now to upraccess@gmail.com We’ll also get reading suggestions from Anne Holman with The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City; Andy Nettell from Back of Beyond Books in Moab; and Catherine Weller from Weller Book Works. UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher will join us for the hour.
Steven McIntyre:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/01/books/review/remembrance-of-bookstores-past.html?searchResultPosition=1
Andy Nettell:
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Our Eyes at Night by M Dressler
Damnation Spring by Ash Davidson
Tracing Time by Craig Childs
Tom Williams:
Frozen Hell: The Russo-Finnish Winter War of 1939-1940 by William Trotter
The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill by William Manchester and Paul Reid
Janet Miller:
The History of Pendennis, His Fortunes and Misfortunes, His Friends and His Greatest Enemy by William Makepeace Thackeray. (A lesser-known work by the author of Vanity Fair.)
Kirsten Swanson:
Words born of Silence by Ruth Swaner
The Mark of the Golden Dragon by L.A. Myer
The Further Adventures of the Great Brain by John D. Fitzgerald
The Case of the Double Bumblebee Sting by John R. Erickson
Anne Holman:
Fiction
Lessons in Chemistry, by Bonnie Garmus
Small World by Jonathan Evison
The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka
Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzales
Fencing with the King by Diana Abu-Jaber
Nonfiction
In the Founders’ Footsteps: Landmarks of the American Revolution by Adam van Doren (foreword by Nathaniel Philbrick)
Mysteries
The Thursday Murder Club and The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman
The Windsor Knot and All the Queen's Men by SJ Bennett
Slow Horses by Mick Herron
Picture Books
Knight Owl by Christopher Denise
Dorothy the Brave by Meghan P. Brown, illustrated by Utahn Brooke Smart
grow, Riz Reyes
Catherine Weller:
Fiction
Candy House by Jennifer Eagen
How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century by Kim Fu
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
Non-Fiction
Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird by Jack E Davis
Brief History of Equality by Thomas Piketty
Easy Beauty: A Memoir by Chloe Cooper Jones
Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas by Jennifer Raff
Kids
I Eat Poop: A Dung Beetle’s Story by Mark Pett
Song Called Home by Sara Zarr